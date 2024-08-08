Bollywood Newswrap, August 8: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 cr for Haji Ali Dargah renovation; Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor reunite for Stree 2

Today, August 8, 2024, was filled with a lot of exciting news stories ruling the tinsel town. If you missed out on any of them, you need not worry; this news wrap is specially presented to keep you updated with all the top updates. From Akshay Kumar donating Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation work of Haji Ali Dargah to Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reuniting for the Stree 2 song, here’s what all happened today.

Top 6 headlines that buzzed the internet on August 8, 2024

1. Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation work of Haji Ali Dargah

Akshay Kumar, ahead of his third film release, recently visited Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. The actor has also contributed Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation work at the Dargah. A video was also released on the Dargah's Instagram handle revealing the same.

2. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunite for Stree 2 song Khoobsurat

Fans are already awaiting Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi’s Stree 2. Meanwhile, elevating excitement amongst fans, makers recently revealed that Varun Dhawan, aka Bhediya, has joined Shraddha Kapoor, aka Stree, for a song titled Khoobsurat. The romantic track is poised to release tomorrow, i.e., August 9, 2024.

"Iss Stree ki khoobsurti ka kaun hai yeh naya aashiq? #Khoobsurat Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, August 15. Bhediya se yeh mulaqat #Khoobsurat rahi! Stay tuned! Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024," the post was captioned.

3. HC quashes Mamta Kulkarni’s FIR in drug seizure case

In the latest turn of events, the Bombay High Court dismissed an FIR against Mamta Kulkarni in the 2016 drug seizure Rs 2,000 crore case in Thane. The court found the proceedings to be 'manifestly frivolous and vexatious,' declaring that following the case further would constitute an abuse of the judicial process.

4. Hum Aapke Hain Koun to re-release in the theaters

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s beloved film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, will complete 30 years of its release on August 9. To mark the special occasion, the film will be re-released in selected Cinepolis theaters across India. The special update on the same was shared on the official social media handle of Rajshri Films.

5. Hema Malini calls Vinesh Phogat ‘heroine of this Olympics’

Hours after her first reaction to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini dropped an encouraging note for the wrestler. She wrote, "Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart - you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely (folded hand emoji).”

6. Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur’s pediatric nurse says she has the right to get ‘paid like the PM’

In a recent interview with India Today, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur’s pediatric nurse, Lalita DaSilva stated her role demands constant attention with only brief breaks, making a high salary reasonable.

“Salary-wise, a lot was written about me. However, a few know but I am working 24/7, no holiday, no festivals, I am on duty round the clock. Besides that, any corporate executive level, they have a balanced life. I have none. What am I getting? I am always with the client. I have the right to take that much money, and they should give me that much (laughs),” she said.

