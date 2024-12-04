Bollywood Newswrap, December 4: Priyanka Chopra on Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif; Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan’s docu-series The Roshans announced

Today, December 4, 2024 marked another exciting day filled with major updates in the Hindi film industry. This newswrap is here for your help if you have missed reading any important news story. From Priyanka Chopra talking about Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan’s docu-series The Roshans being announced, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 4, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra speaks on Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Jee Le Zaraa is one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood. It was officially announced a few years back with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead. However, the project was delayed and there’s no update to when the shoot will start.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Priyanka was asked about doing a Hindi film. The actress revealed that she has been meeting filmmakers and reading scripts. She said, “I have something up my sleeve, I will leave it at that.” When asked if she was referring to Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka replied, “You will need to speak to Excel (Entertainment) about that.”

2. The Roshans docu-series officially announced

The highly awaited docu-series The Roshans, which will showcase the legacy of the family, has been officially announced by Netflix. Alongside a first look poster featuring Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan, the caption read, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Advertisement

The documentary is directed by Shashi Ranjan.

3. Kabir Khan meets Salman Khan

“Kabir Khan has an action film with him and he feels that the subject warrants the presence of a superstar like Salman Khan. The two had a first round of the meeting very recently, though there is no conclusion on the project yet. The intent is to collaborate, but the boat is far away, as if everything falls in place, the earliest the film could take off is by the end of 2025.”

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, December 3: Janhvi Kapoor dons t-shirt ft. BF Shikhar Pahariya; Vikrant Massey breaks silence on quitting acting