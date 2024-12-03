Bollywood Newswrap, December 3: Janhvi Kapoor dons t-shirt ft. BF Shikhar Pahariya; Vikrant Massey breaks silence on quitting acting

Today, December 3, 2024, was filled with news updates and exciting happenings in the film industry. Did you miss out on any important headline? Don’t worry, as all the major news stories are available to read in this newswrap. From Janhvi Kapoor wearing a t-shirt featuring her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya to Vikrant Massey breaking his silence on the cryptic post he made about hinting at quitting acting, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 3, 2024:

1. Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her love for her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, on many occasions. She was previously seen wearing his nickname’s necklace. Now, the actress has gone the extra mile and donned a customized white t-shirt with Shikhar’s name and photos printed on it.

Wearing the t-shirt, she posed inside a luxury hotel alongside her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan and the staff. It took no time for Janhvi’s mushy gesture to go viral on the internet.

2. Vikrant Massey clarifies his cryptic post hinting at retirement from acting

Yesterday, Vikrant Massey took everyone by surprise when he made a cryptic post that looked a lot like he was planning to retire from acting. Thanking the audience, he wrote, “But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.” The actor also mentioned that they would meet each other for the last time in 2025.

Now, talking to News18, Vikrant clarified that he wasn’t quitting acting. He said, “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it.”

3. Priyanka Chopra wraps Citadel Season 2

Priyanka Chopra had been busy shooting for Citadel Season 2 in London over the past few months. The actress has now wrapped the spy series and offered a peek into her last day on the sets. The last slide of her post was a picture of her husband Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie’s entangled hands.

In the caption, Priyanka stated, “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. We wrapped Citadel season 2!!” She expressed gratitude to her cast and crew for their support. PC added, “Now… I’m Diving into the holiday season (Christmas tree, snowflake, and ice cream emojis).”

4. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding date revealed

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain is all set to get married to his girlfriend Alekha Advani. The couple’s roka ceremony took place on November 23. According to a report in Bombay Times, Aadar and Alekha have asked their families and friends to block the February 20-21 dates in 2025 for the wedding festivities. The wedding is expected to be held in Mumbai.

5. Priyanka Chopra drops inside glimpses from her and Nick Jonas’ wedding anniversary celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ recent wedding anniversary celebration was a treat for their daughter Malti Marie. The actress shared glimpses from a screening of Moana 2 where little Malti enjoyed her time with her friends. Pizzas, chocolates, and the film’s merchandise made the party more fun.

