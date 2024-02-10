EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh in talks to come on board Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; To play Shurpanakha

Over the last few years, Pinkvilla has been the single-point destination for all the exclusive updates on the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. The makers over the period have managed to lock a formidable ensemble with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravaan, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Soon after, we reported how Lara Dutta has come on board to play Kaikeyi and the makers are in talks with Vijay Sethupathi for the part of Vibhishana. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ramayana team is on the verge of closing the casting for another prime character of the tale.

Rakul Preet Singh in talks with Nitesh Tiwari for Ramayana

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in the advanced stages of discussion with Rakul Preet Singh to play the part of Shurpanakha in Ramayana. “Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Ravaan,” revealed a source close to the development.

Rakul has already done look tests for the part and if everything goes as planned, Ramayana would be the first film that she would start shooting for after her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani. “Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added.

Ramayana targets a Diwali 2025 release

Ramayana goes on the floors in March 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. While Sunny Deol is expected to shoot for his part in May 2024, Yash will join the team of India’s biggest epic in July 2024. The team will be calling it a wrap on Ramayana: Part One once Yash concludes his work on the film and the target is to release the film during the Diwali 2025 weekend. There is a conversation about the official announcement of Ramayana on the digital world and we hear that the team will be unveiling their magnum opus with some video asset in the Summer 2024 period. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

