Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 26: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passes away; Virat Kohli-Vamika's PIC from London cafe goes viral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Today marks the twenty-sixth day of February 2024. We got a bunch of news from the Bollywood industry. Firstly, the veteran and legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 due to a prolonged illness. On the other hand, a picture of Virat Kohli and his daughter Vamika from a London cafe went viral on social media. Quickly go through the top Bollywood news of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 26, 2024

1. Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passes away

On February 26, veteran singer Pankaj Udhas’s daughter, Nayaab Udhas, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartbreaking note confirming that her father, Pankaj Udhas passed away due to a prolonged illness. The legendary singer was 72 years old when he took his last breath.

2. Virat Kohli and his daughter Vamika spotted at London cafe

A few days ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced that they welcomed their second baby, a boy, and named him Akaay. Days after the announcement, a picture of Virat and his daughter Vamika from a cafe in London went viral in no time. The father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying their food.

3. Vivek Oberoi heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal

During a conversation with Mirchi Plus, Vivek Oberoi was asked about Animal. He said that Ranbir Kapoor has taken it 'a notch higher' than his father, Rishi Kapoor, who was the finest of actors. The actor said, "When I saw Ranbir in Animal, mere aankhon mein aansoon aagaye (I started crying). I said, ‘Waah kya kaam kiya hai! I thought it was a masterpiece. Despite it not being an emotional film, I was teary-eyed. I am very fond of Ranbir. He is like a younger brother."

He further added that Ranbir is taking it a notch higher, and he was blown away by his performance in Animal. Vivek felt nobody would have done the job better than Ranbir. "Ranbir was the perfect actor for the part. He has killed it, and I salute him," he shared.

4. Karan Johar breaks silence on Sangam with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

During his live Instagram session, a fan went on to ask Karan Johar about one of his eagerly-anticipated remakes of Sangam with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Spilling the beans on the same, he stated, "No, I'm not making a love story. I think my love story quota kind of needs to take a little bit of a break, but the film I am writing definitely has a strong love story embedded in it, so love is something I can't do without music is something I can't do without so that all will always be a huge part of my cinema."

5. Dream Girl producer Inder Raj Bahl passes away

Hema Malini starrer Dream Girl's producer Inder Raj Bahl passed away in Mumbai on February 23. He was 92. According to a report published in The Times of India, the news of his unfortunate demise was confirmed by veteran producer Rikku Rakeshnath, who was quoted as saying, "He has passed away, and the prayer meet is on Monday."

