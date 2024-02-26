Anant Ambani announces Reliance Foundation's animal welfare initiative Vantara; 'We are delighted that our efforts have been recognised'

February 26 marks a special day as Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation announced the launch of their Vantara (Star of the Forest) program. This umbrella initiative will focus on the rescue, treatment, care, and rehabilitation of injured, abused, and threatened animals, both in India and abroad. Spread over 3000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to the conservation efforts globally.

It has been conceptualized and birthed under the passionate leadership of Anant Ambani, director on the boards of RIL and Reliance

Foundation. Notably, he is also spearheading Reliance’s ambitious renewable energy business in Jamnagar, and, in that capacity, is responsible for leading Reliance’s journey to become a Net Carbon Zero company by 2035.

Anant Ambani announces Reliance Foundation's animal welfare initiative Vantara

On this special occasion, Anant Ambani shared his vision behind the initiative and revealed how the welfare program will take place in India and internationally. He said, “What started as a passion for me at a very young age has become a mission now with Vantara and our brilliant and committed team. We are focused at protecting critically endangered species native to India. We also want to restore vital habitats and address urgent threats to species and establish Vantara as a leading-edge conservation programme. We are delighted that our efforts have been recognized in India and internationally."

He further added, "Some of India’s and the world’s top zoological and medical experts have joined our mission and we have been blessed to receive active collaborations and guidance of government bodies, research, and educational institutions. Vantara aims to partner with the Zoo Authority of India, and other relevant government organizations in improving all the 150-plus zoos in India in terms of training, capacity building and animal care infrastructure. We hope Vantara becomes a beacon of hope globally and can showcase how a forward-thinking institution can help the global biodiversity conservation initiatives.”

Explaining the philosophy that inspired him to establish Vantara, Anant Ambani said, “Vantara is a combination of the age-old ethical value of compassion with the excellence of modern scientific and technological professionalism. I see Jeev Seva (animal care) as a seva towards the almighty as well as humanity.”

More about Vantara

Vantara has a center for elephants and facilities for several other large and small species including lions and tigers, crocodiles, leopards, etc.

It has an Elephant Centre, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, and Compliance in Rescue and Exchange. The Vantara program gained national and international collaborations. To increase education awareness, the initiative envisaged close collaboration with educational institutions.

