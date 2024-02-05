Vikrant Massey broke down into tears after filming climax scene of 12th Fail; ‘It’s taken me 19 years to get here’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is one such film that has touched the hearts of almost everyone. From fans to celebrities, everyone has been going gaga over the film and they cannot stop praising the masterpiece. Well, apart from the film, actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr have been praised for their brilliant performances. It was only recently that in an interview the Chhapaak actor expressed that this film is a restart moment in his career. And now the co-writer of the film has shared an emotional moment from the set that is sure to get your hearts heavy.

Vikrant Massey got emotional in the climax scene

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jaskunwar Kohli, who is also the Co-writer, Associate Director, and Editor of the film 12th Fail, shared pictures from the climax scene. Sharing two pictures he narrated the real incident from the sets. He revealed that during the shoot of the final result scene, Vikrant Massey had to fall onto his knees again and again but every time he used to cry deeply and that was unbelievable. Jaskunwar further revealed that he would just mutter one line to himself in the middle of the take, “Main bhi yahan tak bina oxygen support ke pahuncha hoon, woh bhi nange pair.”

Further in his caption, he mentioned that when the shoot was done, Vikrant Massey sat down on the floor and did not stop crying. He kept crying while Medha Shankr gently held him by the shoulders. Jaskunwar then revealed what Vikrant told Medha at that moment. “It’s also my story,” he told her through his tears. “It’s taken me 19 years to get here… and I’ve also reached here without oxygen support Medha… barefoot… it’s my story as well…”

He concluded by writing, “In this iconic moment from the film, it was not just Manoj Kumar Sharma, but also Vikrant Massey. The two sides of the coin blended into one surreal human experience. Both made it, together, at the same time.”

Check out the post:

Vikrant Massey on 12th Fail being a ‘restart moment’ in his career

Recently, 12th Fail completed 100 days in the theatre. This was a moment of celebration for the entire cast and crew who came together for a get-together. During this memorable occasion, Vikrant Massey, who portrayed the protagonist Manoj Kumar Sharma, described the film as a "restart moment" in his career. Reflecting on his journey, Vikrant shared, “Agar hum 12th Fail ki hi baat karein toh mere liye actually yeh ek restart moment hi tha, mere career mein. (If we talk about 12th Fail, it was actually a restart moment for me in my career)."

Recalling a pivotal conversation with Vidhu Vinod Chopra about his role in the film, Vikrant disclosed the director’s observation: “Tujhe koi nahi jaanta. Bahut saare log tujhe nahi jaante, tu kaam kar raha hai itne saalon se. (No one knows you. Despite working for so many years, many people don't know you)."

Vikrant Massey to play a cybercrime security expert in Rajkumar Hirani’s web show

Talking about his next project after 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani. While there were reports that Rajkumar Hirani will collaborate with Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has also moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series. According to a report in News 18, this show is going to star Vikrant Massey in the lead. This show will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past. It will apparently be based on cybercrime and the 12th Fail star will play the role of a cybercrime security expert.

