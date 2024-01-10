Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Fighter makers share actor's transformation to Patty; Anil Kapoor drops UNSEEN still

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He never fails to set fitness goals for his fans. His chiseled body is often an inspiration for many. All eyes are now on the actor as he is all geared up for his upcoming movie Fighter which is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Well today, as the Krrish star turned a year older, social media is filled with birthday wishes for him. But the one post that has all our attention is the one from his Fighter co-star, Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor’s birthday post for Hrithik Roshan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor shared a still from their upcoming movie Fighter. In the picture, we can see Anil Kapoor wearing a black colored jacket over a black colored tee and tracks. He is looking at Hrithik Roshan who is dressed in his uniform and looking dapper in his glasses. Both the actors look equally fit. He shared this picture with the background music from the film itself. Anil captioned the post, “The inspired said to the inspiration - “Are you for real!?” Kaun inspired hai aur kaun inspiration, I’ll leave the guesswork to you Happy Birthday HR. Love you Fighter.”

Check it out:

Team Fighter shares Hrithik Roshan’s transformation in the film

Team Fighter, in celebration of the charismatic Hrithik Roshan's birthday, has gifted fans and movie enthusiasts an intriguing sneak peek into the actor's breathtaking journey as ‘Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania’, for the biggest Aerial action, Fighter. The BTS video drop is a rollercoaster ride through Roshan's transformation into an air warrior. From effortlessly slipping into the shoes of a fighter pilot to wooing all his fans with his dance moves and expressive eyes, the video showcases the journey of Hrithik in this film. The footage also unravels the untold behind-the-scenes story of the sweat and determination. Roshan's dedication shines through as he undertakes an intense workout regimen, resulting in an impressive transformation.

Advertisement

The makers of Fighter shared this video and wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. They wrote, “He lights up the screen, every time! The sky is not the limit for his style, charisma, and dashing presence. Happy Birthday Patty, #HrithikRoshan #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

Check it out:

Fighter Trailer out on January 15

It was earlier said that since Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday this year, the trailer of the much-awaited film of the year Fighter will be released on January 10. But now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Siddharth Anand has special plans to drop the main asset of his aerial action thriller.

“Siddharth Anand is all ready to unveil the theatrical trailer of Fighter on January 15. He has worked on the trailer for the last month and has come up with a cut that will be in sync with the mood of the nation during the Republic Day period,” revealed a source close to the development.

Fighter is all set to hit the screens on January 25, 2024. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and others will surely be a cinematic explosion and it promises to grace the silver screen with an unparalleled blend of cinematic brilliance, patriotism, and adrenaline-pumping action.

Get ready to be swept away by a larger-than-life experience meticulously crafted by Team Fighter.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Hrithik Roshan in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – Aerial action loaded with patriotism