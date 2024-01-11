Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 11: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare pose for perfect family PIC ft. Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta; The Archies star Agastya Nanda joins Instagram

On the eleventh day of January 2024, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a lot of engaging news. First of all, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a fairytale social wedding in Udaipur, and they posed with the family, featuring Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and others. On the other hand, The Archies star Agastya Nanda joined Instagram and many more. Let's have a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of January 11, 2024.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 11, 2024

1. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose with family

Post their Udaipur wedding on January 10, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for a family picture. The picture featured Ira's father, Aamir Khan, her mother, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Junaid, and Azad Khan.

Her father looked dapper in a black suit, and he stood next to Ira's right. Kiran Rao donned an elegant black dress, and Azad Rao Khan, matching in a black tuxedo, joined them as well. Ira's mother, Reena Dutta, stunned in a saree for the occasion, standing with the groom alongside Junaid Khan. The radiant smiles on all of their faces showcased pure happiness.

2. The Archies actor Agastya Nanda joins Instagram

On January 11, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and The Archies star Agastya Nanda finally joined the photo-sharing app Instagram. As his first post, he shared a photo of himself and caused a frenzy online. In the picture, we can see Agastya Nanda sitting on the floor wearing simple attire. He looks dapper in a plain brown tee paired with beige-colored pants. The expression on his face has melted the hearts of numerous admirers.

The moment he shared this picture, Gauri Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "big hug." His sister Navya Nanda also took to the comments section and wrote "welcome." His The Archies co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan are amongst his more than 16K followers.

3. Zeenat Aman reveals fun reason behind not working with Rishi Kapoor again after Hum Kisise Kum Naheen

Zeenat Aman only worked one time with the late Rishi Kapoor, and it was a special appearance in the film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. During the 12th episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Zeenat Ji opened up about her one scene with the late actor and shared the fun reason behind not working with him again after that film.

The veteran actress shared, "It was so cute. Because we had this scene on a couch." Cutting her mid-sentence, Neetu Ji added, "You know why because she was very tall and they had to do a qawwali."

Zeenat Aman further added, "There was a scene before the qawwali which is a romantic scene, and when I sit upright, I have a tall torso, and when he sits he was like a good six inches lower than me, and so they popped him up with a few cushions, and I don't think that he was happy with that at all."

4. Aamir Khan dances to Aati Kya Khandala at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

A video on Instagram shows Aamir Khan surrounded by several guests grooving to his classic, Aati Kya Khandala, as the DJ plays the song. The song is from his movie Ghulam. With singer Alka Yagnik, Aamir lent his voice to the music. In the video, the happy father can be seen having one helluva time grooving and dancing to the song.

5. Sriram Raghavan narrated the idea of Merry Christmas to Varun Dhawan initially

According to The Free Press Journal, Sriram Raghavan spoke about the casting of his upcoming film Merry Christmas. He revealed that several years ago, he narrated the basic idea of the film to Varun Dhawan, with whom he worked on Badlapur.

Sriram said, "Many years back, I narrated the basic idea of Merry Christmas to Varun Dhawan. He was too busy back then and I cast him in Ekkees so I started looking out for other actors. I didn't want to repeat actors specifically for Merry Christmas."

