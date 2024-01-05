Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 5: Deepika Padukone's fun jiffs from Fighter set; Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force trailer OUT

On the fifth day of January 2024, a bunch of news from the Bollywood industry made it to the 'Hot Section.' Firstly, on Deepika Padukone's birthday today, January 5, the Fighter team released some fun moments of the actress from the film set. On the other hand, the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi starrer Indian Police Force was released, and many more. Quickly go through the top 5 Bollywood news of January 5, 2024.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 5, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone's fun moments released by Fighter team

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, January 5, the Fighter team shared glimpses of the actress during the shooting of the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch. She is captured in moments of goofing around with director Siddharth Anand and the choreographers, showcasing her fun side. The post's caption reads, "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter," wishing her a happy birthday.

2. Trailer of Indian Police Force released

The highly anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force dropped on the internet. The trailer is filled with several exciting dialogues and action-packed scenes from the series featuring its actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

Advertisement

3. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reach Udaipur for grand wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were spotted at the Udaipur airport as they arrived for their grand wedding. In the pap videos and pictures, the newlyweds can be seen posing with the star kid’s mother, Reena Dutta.

4. Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee to begin filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 soon

Taking to the official Instagram handle of T-Series, the production house responsible for backing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shared a candid photograph featuring producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, and actor Kartik Aaryan. In the picture shared, the trio is seen immersed in the conversation while they are captured in the moment.

While sharing the post, it has been announced that the third installment of the horror-comedy will go on floors starting in March. “The third installment of your favourite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3,” read the caption alongside the post.

5. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport with daughter Raha Kapoor

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with their daughter Raha Kapoor at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. The couple is back from their vacation. Have a look:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor carries daughter Raha in his arms as he and Alia Bhatt return from New Year vacay