Bollywood Newswrap, January 6: Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment undergoes changes amid threats; Akshay Kumar enjoys 'winter sun' during Bhooth Bangla's Jaipur shoot

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Today, January 6, 2025, was packed with updates from the film industry. If you missed out on anything, check this newswrap for the top stories. From Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment undergoing changes amid threats to Akshay Kumar enjoying the 'winter sun' during Bhooth Bangla's Jaipur shoot, here's what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 6, 2025:

1. Salman Khan's Mumbai home undergoes changes

Salman Khan has received various death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the past few months. Now, his Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai has undergone certain changes to increase security. In a video, workers were seen securing the windows.

2. Akshay Kumar shoots for Bhooth Bangla in Jaipur

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his horror comedy Bhooth Bangla in Jaipur. His co-star Paresh Rawal recently dropped a picture as they soaked up the sun. He captioned, "A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOT BANGLA!"

3. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light loses both categories at Golden Globes 2025

Payal Kapadia's Indian film All We Imagine As Light was nominated for the categories Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director at the Golden Globes 2025. However, it didn't win either of the trophies.

Advertisement

4. Salman Khan to shoot for last leg of Sikandar

Salman Khan's next film, Sikandar, is set to release on Eid 2025. According to a recent report in Midday, Salman and Rashmika Mandanna will kick off the final leg of the shoot from January 10 in Mumbai.

5. Priyanka Chopra drops post about returning to work after vacation

Priyanka Chopra recently reshared a hilarious yet relatable reel featuring Gandalf from Lord of the Rings. In the clip, Gandalf says, "I have no memory of this place." The actress captioned, "Going back to work after being on vacation."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, January 4: Priyanka Chopra drops New Year dump ft Nick Jonas, Malti; Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan return with Aaradhya post vacay