Bollywood Newswrap, January 4: Priyanka Chopra drops new year dump ft. Nick Jonas, Malti; Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan return with Aaradhya post vacay

Today, January 4, 2025, is the first Saturday of the new year and it was packed with Bollywood news and updates. If you missed out on any important headline, check out this newswrap. From Priyanka Chopra dropping her new year dump with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan returning to Mumbai with Aaradhya after their holiday, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 4, 2025:

1. Priyanka Chopra rings in New Year with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie during scenic getaway

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her recent New Year vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The actress donned a stunning red bikini during her time on the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She also flaunted a necklace featuring her daughter’s name in a selfie.

2. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya are back in Mumbai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Aaradhya as they returned from their New Year holiday. They were seen sporting casual looks. Abhishek was seen helping his wife and daughter settle into the car after wishing the paparazzi a happy new year.

3. Kiara Advani skips Game Changer event as she is advised to rest

Advertisement

After Kiara Advani missed a promotional event for her film Game Changer in Mumbai today, reports circulated that she had been hospitalized. However, her spokesperson cleared the air on the matter and revealed that it wasn’t true. The spokesperson shared, “Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized; she’s been advised to rest due to exertion as she’s been working nonstop.”

4. Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirupati with BF Shikhar Pahariya and his mom

Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted 2025 by seeking blessings at the Tirupati Temple with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and his mother. A paparazzi video showed them in traditional outfits during their visit.

5. Akshay Kumar and Veer’s motion poster from Sky Force unveiled

Ahead of Sky Force’s trailer release tomorrow, a motion poster featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer was unveiled by the makers. The duo was seen in their characters as Air Force officers. The poster’s tagline said, “Some missions end. Others last a lifetime.”

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, December 21: Varun Dhawan reveals Lara met Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha; fans spot Shah Rukh Khan’s wallpaper ft. AbRam