Bollywood Newswrap, January 8: Ananya Panday shares marriage plans amid dating rumors with Walker Blanco; Kiara Advani in talks for Shakti Shalini?

Today, January 8, 2025, was packed with Bollywood updates, and this newswrap contains all the important stories in one place. From Ananya Panday sharing her marriage plans amid dating rumors with Walker Blanco to Kiara Advani being in talks for Shakti Shalini, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 8, 2025:

1. Ananya Panday shares her 5-year plan which includes marriage

Ananya Panday has been rumored to be dating ex-model Walker Blanco. In a recent interview with Forbes India, the actress shared her plans for the next five years on the personal front. She said, “Hopefully, married. And have a happy, settled home, planning babies and lots of dogs.”

2. Kiara Advani to star in Maddock’s Shakti Shalini?

The upcoming slate of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe was unveiled recently, and it includes a film called Shakti Shalini. As per India Today, Kiara Advani is in talks with the makers to star in the movie.

3. Deepika Padukone’s highlight of 2024 was giving birth to Dua

Deepika Padukone recently reshared a post about moms who gave birth in 2024, originally dropped by an account on motherhood. It said, “When you see everyone's highlight reel at the end of the year, remember your body GREW and BIRTHED a whole human this year! NOTHING tops that.” Deepika agreed with the sentiment.

4. Hrithik Roshan drops major update on War 2

According to digital creator Anmol Jamwal on X (Twitter), Hrithik Roshan opened up about War 2 at a recent event. The actor revealed that the only thing left for the movie was the dance-off between him and Jr. NTR. He also called it ‘special.’

5. Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon to headline Neeraj Pandey’s next

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Neeraj Pandey’s next directorial will feature Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon in the lead. The espionage thriller is expected to go on floors in May 2025.

