Bollywood Newswrap, January 7: Salman Khan’s home balcony covered with bulletproof glass; Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone spotted hand-in-hand at airport

This newswrap is here to provide you with all the important Bollywood updates of today, January 7, 2025. From Salman Khan’s home balcony covered with bulletproof glass to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone being spotted hand-in-hand at the airport, here’s all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 7, 2025:

1. Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment’s balcony secured with bulletproof glass

Amid the safety concerns, Salman Khan’s security has been increased further. A bulletproof glass has now been installed on the balcony to protect it from all sides. The visual was captured in a video shared by the paparazzi.

2. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry is unmissable at airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted returning to Mumbai today. They posed hand in hand for the paparazzi and sported huge smiles. Their chemistry was absolutely unmissable.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan return from New Year’s holiday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also made an appearance at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their New Year’s vacation abroad. While the actress walked in style, Saif was seen performing dad duties as he held Taimur and Jeh’s hands.

4. Boney Kapoor makes cameo in Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa Ho Gaya reel

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor recently made a reel on the former’s new song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya. The sisters performed the hook step while their dad, Boney Kapoor, made a funny cameo doing the aalap.

5. Hrithik Roshan expresses excitement for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-release

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is set to re-release in cinemas on January 10, 2025. Hrithik Roshan shared the trailer of his debut film and expressed his excitement, saying, “Here we go again. Relaunching KNPH2.0.”

