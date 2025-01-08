In the post-pandemic world, Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon featured in two of the most loved content of the digital world – The Family Man and Special Ops. While the former was directed by Raj and DK, the latter was helmed by Neeraj Pandey. Interestingly, both the films were spy thrillers, and are considered to be a cult in the genre. Ever since then, the cinema lovers have been awaiting a collaboration of Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon in the espionage space. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Neeraj Pandey is bringing the two names together.

According to sources close to the development, Neeraj Pandey’s next directorial will feature Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon in the lead. A source shares, “Neeraj Pandey’s next is an edge of the seat thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. He has pulled off a casting coup by bringing two of the most talented actors of Indian Cinema on board.” The source further added that Neeraj has signed on a lucrative deal with Netflix and this one will be a feature film taking direct to digital route.

The pre-production work for yet-untitled thriller has already begun and the makers are planning to take the film on floors in May 2025. “Neeraj is working on multiple other scripts, and is yet to lock his next for the big screen. He is excited to embark on a journey with Manoj and Kay Kay starting this summer, and plans to invest next 6 months of his career on this espionage. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2026,” the source shared.

Talking of Neeraj Pandey, the filmmaker is presently working on the second season of his most loved series, Special Ops for Hotstar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

