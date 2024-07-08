Bollywood Newswrap, July 8: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies; Alia Bhatt extends birthday wishes to mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor

On July 8, 2024, a lot of exciting news took place in the Bollywood industry. From Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies taking place to Alia Bhatt wishing her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor on her birthday, let's revisit today's top headliners.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 8, 2024

1. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies today, July 8. The family members, along with the couple's friends and celebrities, arrived in style. On the other hand, Udit Narayan also came for his performance at the Mehendi ceremony. Rahul Vaidya also reportedly was likely to attend for his performance.

The report further mentioned that the performances are likely to feature a mix of romantic songs, lively dance numbers, and classic Bollywood hits to have the perfect emotion and entertainment. Mehndi La Ga Ke Rakhna, Bole Chudiya, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania are some of the few songs that will be sung at the grand ceremony.

2. Alia Bhatt wishes mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor on birthday

Neetu Kapoor turned 66, and to wish her, daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartwarming picture of her mother, Soni Razdan, and mother-in-law. In the picture, the duo is seen beaming bright smiles as they twin in white. Alia also included a birthday cap emoji on Neetu's head.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all things fashion..love you to the moon & back,” followed by yellow-heart emojis. Reacting to the post, Neetu re-shared the story and wrote, “Love you too,” accompanied by a red heart and smiling heart emoji.

3. Ranveer Singh pens gratitude note for birthday wishes

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer Singh wrote a gratitude note. Thanking everyone for showering him with birthday wishes, the actor penned, "Thank you all for your birthday messages. I'll be replying to you all personally. Life begins anew this year. I am heading into 'Act Two' with a heart full of gratitude. Best wishes and all my love, Ranveer."

4. Armaan Malik reacts to people confusing him with the Big Boss OTT 3 contestant

Singer-composer Armaan Malik took to his social media handles and dropped an official statement regarding people confusing him with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant having the same name.

In a long note, he expressed his disappointment over an issue that he had been “trying to overlook” for some time. He mentioned in the note, “A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person.”

5. Ananya Panday reacts as her cousin Alanna Panday welcomes baby boy with Ivor McCray

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Sharing a heartwarming video to announce the happy news, the couple wrote, “Our little angel is here.”

On the other hand, re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Ananya expressed happiness and wrote, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” followed by a blue butterfly, a dolphin, a blue heart, and a water wave emoji.

