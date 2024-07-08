Ananya Panday drops PIC from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet night ft Justin Bieber; don't miss her throwback moment with singer

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a grand star-studded Sangeet ceremony on July 4. The event became a starry night with the attendance of several celebrities and the performance of Hollywood singer Justin Bieber.

A while ago, Ananya Panday who was present at the event, shared an inside picture to give a sneak peek into the ceremony featuring Justin and her friend Orry.

Ananya Panday drops picture featuring Justin Bieber from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Sangeet event

On July 8, a while ago, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and shared two pictures. The first image gives a glimpse of the actress having a fun time at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet night. She can be seen enjoying the rocking performance of Justin Bieber along with Orry.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Here's my picture with @justinbieber I'm kinda distracted making @orry have the best night"

The second image is a throwback moment of Ananya with the singer and sharing it, she penned, "Throwback to when I thought I would be chosen as the one less lonely girl"

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mehendi ceremony

India Today reported that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mehndi ceremony will take place at Antilia this evening, July 8. Udit Narayan and Rahul Vaidya will deliver their performances.

The report further mentioned that the performances will feature a mix of romantic songs, lively dance numbers, and classic Bollywood hits to have the perfect emotion and entertainment. Mehndi La Ga Ke Rakhna, Bole Chudiya, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania are some of the few songs that will be sung at the grand ceremony.

At the Sangeet ceremony, apart from Biber, Badshah and Karan Aujla also set the stage on fire. Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and others.

On July 8, the couple had their Haldi ceremony. Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, and her daughter-in-law Krishna Shah, Shloka Ambani's mother, and Radhika's parents arrived in style at Antilia. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 and their reception will take place on July 14.

