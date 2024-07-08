Ranveer Singh says he is heading into 'Act Two with a heart full of gratitude'; thanks everyone for warm birthday wishes

Ranveer Singh turned 39 on July 6. He is one of the most loved actors in the industry who has been entertaining fans for years. On his birthday, Ranveer received a lot of warm birthday wishes from his fans, family, and industry friends.

Today, July 8, the actor took to his social media account and penned a heartwarming note for everyone.

Ranveer Singh's heart is full of gratitude for birthday messages

Taking to his Instagram Story a while ago, Ranveer Singh wrote a gratitude note. Thanking everyone for showering him with birthday wishes, the actor penned, "Thank you all for your birthday messages. I'll be replying to you all personally. Life begins anew this year. I am heading into 'Act Two' with a heart full of gratitude. Best wishes and all my love, Ranveer."

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs wish Ranveer Singh

Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture of the Ram-Leela actor. Wishing him well, the Tiger 3 star wrote, “Happy Birthday man @ranveersingh.”

Meanwhile, at Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony on July 5, Khan and Singh set the stage on fire with their dance moves.

Katrina Kaif shared a goofy image of the Bajirao Mastani actor and penned, “Happiest birthday to the loveliest soul. Keep spreading the joy.”

National Film Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon also took to social media to wish Singh on his big day. She dropped a stunning image of herself, dressed like a maharani, standing next to Ranveer, who looked like royalty himself. In her post, she penned, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh. May this year be as vibrant and full of energy as you are.”

Sidharth Malhotra was also among the celebrities who showered birthday love on the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor. In his post for Singh, Sid expressed, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. Big love and hug.”

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Ranveer also has Don 3 in the pipeline.

