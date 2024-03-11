Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 11: Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha's Tiranga song; Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's wedding venue

On the eleventh day of March 2024, the Bollywood industry buzzed with loads of entertaining news. Another wedding is occurring as the lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot in Delhi and a report revealed the hotel where the couple will get married. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha's new song Tiranga was released today and Kiara Advani reacted to it. Let's have a quick read at today's top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 11, 2024

1. Kiara Advani's reaction to Yodha's new song

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha released a patriotic song, Tiranga. After the release of the song, Kiara Advani re-shared it on her Instagram Stories and reacted to it. The actress became a cheerleader for her husband and wrote, “Goosebumps this song is (accompanied by fire emoji) waited all day for this one favourite from the film (accompanied by hand raised emoji).” She also tagged the core team involved in the song.

The highly-anticipated Yodha is a high-octane upcoming action-drama film that unravels around a hijacking incident and follows the journey of commando Arun Katyal, played by Sidharth Malhotra whereas Raashii Khanna plays his love interest, and Disha Patani takes on an important role as an air hostess in the film. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 15, 2024.

Advertisement

2. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding venue revealed

A recent report from Bollywood Hungama suggested that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will tie the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony in the presence of their friends and family in ITC Grand Bharat located in Manesar, Delhi NCR. On the other hand, according to News18 Showsha, Pulkit, and Kriti's pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on March 13 and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born.

3. Sunny Deol gears up for OTT debut

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol is working on his OTT debut. The source told the media outlet, “Sunny has been in talks for OTT shows and films too, and they are ready to offer him big amounts. Gadar 2 has infused a new life into his career, and he himself understands that he will need to keep experimenting to stay relevant among a new generation."

When the above-mentioned portal asked Sunny about the same, the actor confirmed it and added, “It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big-screen films. And yes I am also doing stuff for digital platforms."

4. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani hit the gym in quirky hoodies

Taking to their Instagram handles, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a fun picture of them from the gym. In the picture, the couple can be seen wearing matching hoodies but what caught the attention was the text inscribed on their backs. While ‘Mr’ was written on Jackky’s back, Rakul’s hoodie had ‘Mrs’ printed on it. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “So many celebrations, so much more food !! It’s been. In short keeping the love, burning the calories.”

5. Emraan Hashmi’s poster from Ae Watan Mere Watan has been unveiled

The makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan unveiled a new poster, showcasing actor Emraan Hashmi in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor will be seen portraying the role of an activist Ram Manohar Lohia, an iconic figure from India's struggle for independence.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Have you watched enough Alia Bhatt movies? Guess her films from character looks and dialogues