Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 8: Alia Bhatt shares Raha's gift on Women's Day; Details about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana REVEALED

Today marks the eighth day of March 2024 and International Women's Day. On this special day, a lot of exciting Bollywood news made headlines, such as Alia Bhatt sharing her gift from daughter Raha on Women's Day, details about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana being revealed, and many more. If you missed out on any news today, Pinkvilla is here to save you.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 8, 2024

1. Raha's Women's Day gift for her mother Alia Bhatt is too cute to miss

On International Women's Day, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her hand holding a stitched red heart. In her caption, she happily revealed, “my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you..” It appears the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is referring to her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in her post mention.

She extended her warm wishes, saying, “Happy woman’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!”

2. Details about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana revealed

Some new details about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana were revealed. According to Bollywood Hungama, in the first part, viewers will be introduced to Lord Rama, his life in Ayodhya, his marriage to Sita, and their 14-year exile. The climax will shift to the pivotal moment of Sita's abduction by the antagonist, Ravana. The makers aim to blend entertainment, sensitivity, and cinematic grandeur, ensuring an engaging experience.

The report further suggested that the second installment is expected to highlight Lord Ram and Lakshman's interactions with Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, leading to the construction of Ram Setu. The concluding part will depict the epic war between Vaanar Sena and Ravana's army, ending with Ravana's defeat and Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya with Sita.

3. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will revolve around Down Syndrome

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan's upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par will focus on Down Syndrome. A source close to the development revealed, "Just like Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan wanted to bring focus on another condition that gets stigmatized in our society through Sitaare Zameen Par. That's when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through. He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals."

4. Parineeti Chopra is not expecting first child with Raghav Chadha

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport wearing an oversized white shirt, which led to rumors suggesting she was expecting her first child with her husband, Raghav Chadha. However, days later, a report published in Hindustan Times claims that the speculations are entirely false, as the actress is currently busy fulfilling her work commitments.

The source said, "There is no truth in the pregnancy rumors. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone's choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone's personal life. Parineeti likes to keep her private life guarded, but her actions also don't suggest that she is pregnant."

5. Alia Bhatt on how she and Ranbir Kapoor split parenting duties for Raha Kapoor

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Alia Bhatt opened up about how she and Ranbir Kapoor split parenting duties for their daughter Raha Kapoor.

She mentioned that there's always someone among both available for their kid at home. "I steer away from giving parenting advice because I feel everybody's journey is different. I come from a position of privilege where I can afford help if I am not available. My husband (Ranbir) and I, very early on, decided that either of us should be there, available for Raha at all times. So, we are constantly splitting our roles. If I am traveling, he's home; if he's traveling, I am at home; just one of us should be with her at all times. If we cannot manage to schedule we have grandparents ready to kind of jump up and be happy helpers," she said.

