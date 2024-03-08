Alia Bhatt on splitting parenting duties with Ranbir Kapoor for Raha; 'One of us should be with her at all times'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave birth to their baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. The 1-year-old Raha is already a favorite of millions of Bollywood lovers who crave to see her pictures and videos. Alia who is one of the youngest mothers in Bollywood is perfectly managing mommy duties while maintaining her top position in the industry as an actress. Ranbir has also shared several times that he is very fond of his daughter and loves to spend maximum time with her. Recently Alia revealed how she and Ranbir split parenting duties for Raha.

Alia Bhatt on how she and Ranbir Kapoor split parent duties for Raha Kapoor

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Alia Bhatt talked about how she and Ranbir Kapoor split duties regarding their daughter Raha Kapoor. She mentioned that there's always someone among the both available for their kid at home. “I steer away from giving parenting advice because I feel everybody’s journey is different. I come from a position of privilege where I can afford help if I am not available. My husband (Ranbir) and I, very early on, decided that either of us should be there, available for Raha at all times. So we are constantly splitting our roles. If I am traveling he’s home, if he’s traveling I am at home, just one of us should be with her at all times. If we cannot manage to schedule we have grandparents ready to kind of jump up and be happy helpers,” she said.

Alia also revealed how she always feels worried about the decisions she's making as a parent. “To be honest with you, the balance is never going to be easy. Women and men in our country have worked for years and have brought up kids, and kids have grown up and have become their own person. But, as a parent, as a mother, you are just always you are always worried and nervous whether you are making the right decision or not. I think the day I became a mother I opened up my life to worrying non-stop, so I am always worrying and I am just comfortable with worrying. All I can say is that I do my best and leave everything to the rest.”

Alia Bhatt shares Raha's gift to her on Women's Day

Alia took to Instagram today on Women's Day and shared an image of her hand holding a stitched red heart. A warm note written by her said, “my little woman (Raha) made this for me... & I share this with all of you..”

Further wishing everyone on Women's Day she wrote, “Happy woman’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!”

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh which did a lifetime business of Rs 143.50 crore and proved to be a commercial success.

She will be next seen in Jigra, helmed by critically acclaimed director Vasan Bala. Also starring Vedang Raina, the film is jointly produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on September 27, 2024.

Alia is also ready to work alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Love & War. On top of that, she'll be soon seen as a spy in YRF Spy Universe's upcoming untitled film.

