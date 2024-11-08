Bollywood Newswrap November 7, 2024: Ananya Panday and Lakshya to star in Chand Mera Dil; Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal announce name of their daughter and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers

Today, November 7, 2024, was filled with interesting updates and many new announcements in the film industry. If you missed out on any important stories, you can check out this newswrap. From Ananya Panday and Lakshya starring in Dharma's next film to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announcing their daughter's name, here's all that happened today!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 7, 2024!

1. Ananya Panday and Lakshya will star in Dharma Production's next film Chand Mera Dil

After teasing the audience about a new romantic movie, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced a new film, Chand Mera Dil, with Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The official Instagram handle of the production house and Karan Johar shared the first look and poster of the film, calling it an 'intense & passionate love story like no other.'

Sharing the post, Karan wrote, "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… (One has to go a little crazy in love)." Vivek Soni will direct the film, which will release in 2025.

2. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal announced the name of their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal embraced parenthood with the birth of their baby girl on July 16, 2024. After nearly four months of her birth, the couple revealed their daughter's name, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in an interview with Vogue.

Ali and Richa shared their happiness and little experiences as new parents during the conversation. The Mirzapur actor shared how he feels anxious while leaving home for work because he wants to be around his wife, Richa, and their daughter in the new phase of their life.

3. Vikrant Massey addressed criticism that came his way when he touched his wife, Sheetal's feet on Karwa Chauth

Vikrant Massey has always been vocal about the issue of gender inequality, and it is often reflected in his actions. During Karwa Chauth a few days ago, the actor shared a picture where he touched his wife Sheetal's feet on Karwa Chauth, which received mixed response from fans.

In a new interview with The Lallantop, he addressed the negative comments that came his way and mentioned he couldn't understand the reason behind it. Also, he shared that he believes it's important to touch your wife's feet to have peace at home. Massey added that the gesture symbolizes the blessings of goddess Lakshmi, and he honors its presence.

3. Sidhu Moosewala's parents reveal the look of the late singer's little brother, Shubhdeep Singh

Legendary Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder left everyone in shock. But, his fans were delighted when Sidhu's parents welcomed a baby boy, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, months after his death.

Today, his parents took to Sidhu's official social media handle and shared the first pictures of their little son wearing a turban. The pictures of the little one soon went viral, and netizens compared his looks to those of the later singer.

5. Sidharth Malhotra announced his next film, VVAN: Force Of The Forrest

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Pooja, Sidharth Malhotra announced his upcoming film, Vvan: Force Of The Forrest, which Balaji Telefilms will produce. He revealed it will be a folk thriller that will release in 2025. The announcement soon received admiration from his wife, Kiara Advani, who re-shared it immediately.

