Vikrant Massey SLAMS netizens who ‘abused’ him for touching wife Sheetal’s feet on Karwa Chauth: 'If you want peace at home, you should…’

Vikrant Massey recently shared Karwa Chauth photos with his wife, Sheetal Thakur, where a heartfelt moment of him touching her feet gained attention. While many praised his gesture, some netizens criticized him. Addressing the reaction, he explained that showing such respect to his wife is his way of maintaining peace at home.

In a candid chat with The Lallantop, Vikrant Massey opened up about the viral photos, noting that his phone had six snapshots, only four stirred conversation online. While many applauded his gesture, others reacted 'abused him'. Confused by the backlash, he shared his belief that showing reverence for his wife helps maintain peace in their home.

The 12th Fail actor said, "Some people liked it, while others even abused me. I don’t understand why. I believe that if you want peace at home, you should touch your wife’s feet from time to time."

For him, Sheetal Thakur symbolizes the blessings of Lakshmi, and honoring her presence by touching her feet feels natural. Reflecting on their journey, he proudly acknowledged that her presence has brought nothing but positive changes over the past decade, a sentiment he cherishes by continuing this tradition.

Earlier on Instagram, Vikrant gave fans a peek into his Karwa Chauth celebration. In one heartwarming shot, Sheetal Thakur gazes at him through the ceremonial sieve, dressed beautifully in a pink saree.

The following picture captures a touching moment where she bows to touch Vikrant’s feet, and, showing his devotion, he does the same, touching hers. Alongside the photos, Vikrant simply captioned the post “Ghar.”

On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. After a long courtship, the couple initially wed in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022, followed by a traditional celebration in Himachal Pradesh on February 18.

Fans of the pair might remember them from the first season of the web series Broken but Beautiful. They had a quiet Roka ceremony in 2019, but their wedding plans were postponed due to the pandemic.

