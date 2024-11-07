Sidharth Malhotra announces his upcoming folk thriller Wan: Force Of The Forrest; Kiara Advani can't keep calm
Kiara Advani expressed her excitement as Sidharth Malhotra announced his next film ‘Wan: Force Of The Forrest’ produced by Ekta Kapoor.
On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Pooja, Sidharth Malhora took to his Instagram and announced his upcoming film, Wan: Force Of The Forrest produced by Ekta Kapoor. It will be a folk thriller that will be released in 2025. Soon, Kiara Advani re-shared the post on her Instagram handle and expressed her excitement over it. Take a look!
Take a look at Kiara's post: