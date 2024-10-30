Bollywood Newswrap, October 30: Salman Khan gets another death threat with Rs 2 crore demand; Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna announce Thama and more

Today, October 30, 2024, was filled with interesting updates from the film industry. If you missed out on any of the important stories, you can check out this newswrap. From Salman Khan getting a new death threat to Ayushmann Khurran and Rashmika Mandanna uniting for Thama and so much more, here's all that happened today!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 30, 2024:

1. Salman Khan gets yet another death threat with Rs 2 crore ransom demand; Report

In a recent turn of events amid ongoing threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan, an anonymous message sent to Mumbai traffic control warned that the actor’s life would be in danger if he failed to pay a ransom of Rs 2 crore, according to police sources.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk trailer to release on November 5

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film I Want To Talk is gearing up to release its highly anticipated trailer on November 5, 2024. The poster and teaser for this Shoojit Sircar-directed film have already generated a buzz among fans, making I Want To Talk one of the most eagerly awaited releases.

3. Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna unite for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘bloody love story’

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Dinesh Vijan teamed up for a joint post to officially announce their new film, Thama. The video announcement reveals that Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also play major roles in the film. Directed by Aditya Satpodar, this intense love story set amidst a violent backdrop is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release.

4. Singham Again theme taken down from YouTube after copyright strike from T-Series amidst box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are both set for a theatrical release on November 1, 2024. The Diwali box office clash between these two highly anticipated films has generated considerable excitement. Amidst this buzz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer T-Series claimed copyright over the Singham Again title track. As a result, the song was initially removed and later re-uploaded in an edited version.

5. Andrew Tate's racist remark against Diljit Dosanjh gets strong response from Adnan Sami

Diljit Dosanjh has been sharing his musical talent globally through his Dil-Luminati Tour, with moments of his heartwarming fan interactions frequently going viral on social media. In one such clip, where he gifts a jacket to a fan, British-American influencer Andrew Tate made a comment. Responding firmly, Adnan Sami addressed Tate’s remark, stating, “None of the audience members were r***sts.”

