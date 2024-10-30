Andrew Tate's racist remark against Diljit Dosanjh gets strong response from Adnan Sami; 'None of the audience members were r***sts'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to racism, rape, and abuse.

Diljit Dosanjh has been showcasing his talent across the world as part of the Dil-Luminati Tour. Many glimpses of his sweet interactions with fans have gone viral on social media in the past few months. One such video of the singer gifting a jacket to a fan has received a racist remark from British-American influencer Andrew Tate. Now, Adnan Sami has given a strong response to his remark, saying, “None of the audience members were r***sts.”

On October 29, 2024, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video from Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in which he was seen giving his jacket to a female fan. The fan’s partner started crying of happiness at Diljit’s gesture. The X user criticized the man’s reaction, and the tweet also received a racist comment from Andrew Tate. In the replies section of the post, Tate wrote, “Bet it stinks of curry.”

Have a look at his tweet:

Adnan Sami took to Instagram to share his reaction to Andrew Tate’s comment. In the caption, he stated, “WRONG… IT SMELLED OF ‘LOVE’ & THE BEST PART WAS THAT NONE OF THE AUDIENCE MEMBERS WERE ‘RAPISTS’ NOR ‘CHILD TRAFFICKERS’ LIKE WHAT YOU’RE ACCUSED OF & ARRESTED FOR, WHICH SURELY SMELLS OF SHIT!! So STFU!”

Take a look here:

Diljit Dosanjh recently kicked off the Indian leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour. He performed in Delhi on October 26 and 27. He shared various glimpses from the concerts on his social media, which showed the excitement of the fans. Diljit is next scheduled to perform in Jaipur on November 3.

Regarding his acting front, Diljit Dosanjh was seen in the heist comedy Crew, which was released earlier this year. He also played the role of musician Amar Singh Chamkila in his biopic directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Diljit will be seen in the sequel to the comedy film No Entry. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that he will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee’s directorial No Entry 2.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Dalip Tahil Birthday: When Baazigar actor recalled how Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘besotted’ fan asked why he hit him in film