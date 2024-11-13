5 Bollywood revenge movies on Netflix that will keep you glued to your screens

Multiple movies based on the theme of revenge have been made in Hindi cinema. These show characters fighting against injustice that has happened to them or their loved ones. There are a variety of such films available to stream on Netflix. Here are some of the best Bollywood revenge movies on Netflix that will keep you glued to your screens.

5 Bollywood revenge movies on Netflix with a gripping storyline:

1. Darlings

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller

Comedy/Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya Year of release: 2022

We start our piece of Bollywood revenge movies on Netflix with Darlings. The dark comedy is based on the sensitive topic of domestic violence and showcases a woman taking a stand for herself. When Badru loses something close to her heart due to her ab*sive husband, she decides to take revenge.

2. Badla

Running Time: 1 hour 57 mins

1 hour 57 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul

Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Writer: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Year of release: 2019

A thrilling Bollywood movie on Netflix is Badla, which literally means revenge. It is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Badla revolves around Naina, who is caught in a crime investigation. She hires a lawyer, Badal Gupta, in order to prove her innocence. However, not all is what it seems.

3. Mom

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui

Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui Director: Ravi Udyawar

Ravi Udyawar Writer: Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar, Kona Venkat

Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar, Kona Venkat Year of release: 2017

Another Hindi revenge movie available to watch on Netflix is Mom. The film follows the story of Devki, a school teacher, whose stepdaughter Arya always maintains a distance from her. When a tragic incident happens with Arya, Devki takes the law into her own hands and makes up her mind to punish the culprits.

4. Agneepath

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra Year of release: 2012

Agneepath is one of the top Bollywood revenge movies on Netflix. The film showcases the journey of Hrithik Roshan’s Vijay, whose father is k*lled in his childhood by a crime lord, Kancha Cheena. When Vijay grows up, he strives to take revenge. The movie is filled with a lot of intense action sequences and emotional drama.

5. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007

Om Shanti Om is one of the most popular Bollywood movies on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan’s character Om is in love with actress Shantipriya, who is married to a top producer. However, Shanti’s husband leaves her to die. Om tries to save her, but to no avail. He takes another birth to avenge her.

Which Bollywood revenge movie on Netflix is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

