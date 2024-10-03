Border 2: Sunny Deol wishes producer of 'biggest war film' JP Dutta on his 75th birthday with THROWBACK PICS; 'Time to take the legacy forward'

Sunny Deol and veteran producer JP Dutta have joined hands after nearly 27 years for Border 2. The first installment of the war-drama film was released in 1997. Now recently expressing happiness about the development, Deol posted a heartfelt birthday wish for the producer with throwback pictures from Border sets.

Today, on October 3, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared two throwback pictures with veteran producer JP Dutta. The gold pictures are from the sets of their previous collaboration, Border. While one of the pictures featured the duo in a candid moment, in the second one both the actor-producer were captured while indulging in a discussion.

"Happy 75th Birthday JP, it’s good to look back and be back!We gave Hindustan its biggest war film with Border , and now it’s time to take the legacy forward with #Border2 !(accompanied by Indian flag emojis)Lots of Love. God Bless! #JPDutta," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, several fans thronged the comments section, sharing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "Gadar ke baad bordar" another fan gushed, "Yrrr old sunny .... Myy loveeeee ... " while a third excited fan wrote, "Waiting for border 2 with sunny deol sir" and another user wrote, "Great moments." Furthermore, a fan called the upcoming film, "Blockbuster" and another user exclaimed, "Can't wait for the second one"

It is worth-mentioning that the official announcement of Border 2 was made earlier this year. Referring it to as ‘India's biggest war film’, Sunny shared an exciting video announcing the return of a ‘soldier’ to fulfill his promise.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty was officially confirmed to be a part of the upcoming film. In the post shared by Ahan, he expressed that Border is not just a movie but a legacy, an emotion, and a dream realized. He reflected on how his journey began 29 years ago, surrounded by stories from OP Dutta and moments spent with family on set.

Apart from Sunny and Ahan, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan will also be seen playing the key roles in the film directed by Anurag Singh, known for Kesari. The highly-anticipated war-drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 23, 2026.

ALSO READ: Gandhi Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, and more give heartfelt tribute to ‘Bapu’