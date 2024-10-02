Gandhi Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, and more give heartfelt tribute to ‘Bapu’

Today, on October 2, 2024, the entire nation is remembering the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. While social media is abuzz with heartfelt tributes for the legendary figure, celebrities including PM Narendra Modi, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Deol, and more took to their respective social media handles to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.

Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi took to his X and wrote, "On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen."

Take a look

Varun Dhawan shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle featuring the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Indian PM Narendra Modi. He was sitting on the ground with a painting of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the background, while in another picture he was standing with folded hands in the same location. "Bande mein tha dum Vande Mataram #gandhijayanti," he wrote in the caption, followed by a salute emoji.

Take a look

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram stories and shared a clip from his Lage Raho Munna Bhai movie, featuring him and the character of Bapu. He wrote alongside, "Celebrating the spirit of Bapu’s wisdom, non-violence and gandhigiri on this Gandhi Jayanti!"

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor also posted a monochrome picture of Bapu and added a hashtag of Gandhi Jayanti. Sunny Deol also shared a small video clip featuring Bapu leading the nation with a stick in his hand. The post read, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti" followed by Gandhi’s iconic quote, "You must be the change you wish to see in the world"

Take a look

In addition to this, Parineeti Chopra also shared her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s special video message on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. She wrote, "Shraddhanjali from us.. (accompanied by folded hand emoji)to our bapu.. (accompanied by pink-heart emoji)"

Furthermore, Madhuri Dixit Nene also shared a photo of Mahatma Gandhi with his memorable quote to remember the legendary figure. Jackky Bhagnani and Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also posted special posts on their Instagram story.

Take a look

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 military movies on Netflix that will invoke patriotism and ‘Fighter’ spirit in you