Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday’s ‘Bae-FFs version’ of Vekh Sohneyaa song with Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, and more will remind you of your first crush

The release of Ananya Panday’s debut web series, Call Me Bae, is just around the corner. The team has been busy promoting the show for the past few days. The first song of the show, titled Vekh Sohneyaa, was released recently. It showcased the budding romance between Ananya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Now, the actress has shared a ‘Bae-FFs version’ of the track with her cast, which will remind you of your first crush.

Today, August 28, 2024, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared a fun video with the cast of her upcoming series Call Me Bae. In the video made on the recently released song Vekh Sohneyaa, Ananya is seen trying to get the attention of Varun Sood, while Gurfateh Pirzada taps her on the shoulder. The same is done by Niharika Lyra Dutt, Vihaan Samat, and Muskkaan Jaferi in a chain. At the end, the gang strikes a pose together.

In the caption, Ananya stated, “Bae-FFs version of our lovely song #VekhSohneyaa! But tbh, only thing we need to vekh is the release of #CallMeBae on Sept 6!!!! #CallMeBaeonPrime.”

The camaraderie among the team members was also visible in the comments section of the post. Varun Sood wrote, “Me like a fool counting stars, when the real stars are behind me,” while director Collin D’Cunha said, “Hahaha sooo cute.”

Fans also showered them with love. One person noted, “How adorable does Varun and Ananya look together,” while another stated, “Bae and her 'BAE st' team.” A comment read, “You guys and the song.” Many others used heart-eye and red heart emojis to showcase their appreciation.

The song Vekh Sohneyaa was unveiled across social media platforms yesterday. The soulful melody has been composed, sung, and penned by Charan and Bombay The Artist. The music video shows the characters of Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada growing close to each other as they work at the same place.

Earlier, a 2-minute, 34-second trailer of the show was released, which gave a glimpse into the plot. The story revolves around Ananya’s character Bella, aka Bae, who is very rich and has all the luxuries in her life. However, when all of the wealth is taken from her one day, she is forced to start again. Bae goes to Mumbai and hustles in the newsroom.

The trailer also had a reference to actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s old comment about Ananya’s struggle in the industry, which promises to leave the viewers in splits.

The cast of Call Me Bae also includes Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in significant roles. It is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. The comedy drama is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers.

Karan Johar had previously shared the description of the show on social media. He wrote, “Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

Call Me Bae is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

