Ananya Panday’s Bae would be Kareena’s Poo-Hrithik’s Roshan’s daughter from K3G, reveals KJo: ‘She is a glorious Gen Z 2.0 derivative of Poo’

Ananya Panday is set to make her OTT debut with the web series Call Me Bae, with its trailer unveiled on Tuesday, August 20. At the launch event, Karan Johar likened Ananya’s character to Kareena Kapoor’s iconic Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, suggesting, “Rohan Raichand and Pooja Raichand now would have had to have a baby girl. She would be Bae.” He added, “Bae really is a glorious Gen Z 2.0 derivative of Poo. So, she's really like where Poo ends, Bae takes off.”

He praised Ishita Moitra, the show's creator, along with her team, for crafting a series that's not only stylish and entertaining but also layered with substance.

Call Me Bae trailer kicks off with Ananya Panday's character sharing how she used to lead a life of luxury in New Delhi, only to face a harsh reality when her bank cards get declined, signifying her sudden fall to middle-class status. The story then shifts to Mumbai, where Ananya's character struggles to find her footing, taking on various tasks like applying for a social media journalist job and dealing with the challenges of daily life.

In a poignant moment, she shares her struggles with a security guard, who comments that her hardships are what dreams are made of. Her witty retort, referencing Siddhant Chaturvedi's viral remark about nepotism and struggle, brings the trailer to a close.

Call Me Bae is a comedy-drama series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta backing the project. Karan Johar also serves as the Executive Producer. Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Colin D'Cunha, the series features a writing team of Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

The cast includes Ananya Panday in the lead, alongside Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in key roles. Call Me Bae is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 6.

