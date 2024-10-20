Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Airport life’ mirror selfie is all about attitude and it’s going to make your Sunday more fashionable

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most renowned and successful global stars, having made an impeccable mark on the entertainment industry with her work and films. The actress is not only known for her roles but also for her high-fashion sense. Every time she steps out, the 'Desi Girl' ensures she leaves everyone in awe. Recently, Chopra flew back from Mumbai and shared a mirror selfie of her 'airport life' look, sporting a cute outfit that’s serving major Sunday style inspiration for all her fans.

In the mirror selfie, PeeCee is seen wearing an oversized grey shirt paired with black-and-white printed pants. She completed the look with a stylish hat and a sleek pair of sunglasses.

Check out the picture here:

In an old interview with Forbes, Priyanka Chopra discussed her approach to fashion and the personal significance behind her style choices. She explained that she dresses in a way that makes her feel most confident, highlighting how fashion has become a valuable tool in her profession.

Even before having access to high-end fashion, like during her high school years, she used style as a means to boost her mood. Back then, it was more about looking at her wardrobe and asking herself, "Who do I want to be today?"

The Citadel star further mentioned that she doesn’t view her wardrobe as an aspirational collection. Instead, she considers the clothes she wears as functional tools that allow her to break free from societal expectations and embrace what makes her feel confident.

She explained that style goes beyond just the clothes, emphasizing the importance of how certain outfits make you feel. According to her, it’s about asking yourself how you want to be perceived and using fashion as a way to build confidence.

Priyanka added, "You just have to represent who you are and to be able to find that is very powerful. I could be in sweats, or I could be in a gown. But at the same time, if it's time for another gig or another job, I wear what I need to succeed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra is currently busy filming the second season of the spy thriller Citadel. The actress will reprise her role as Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden and other cast members.

