R Madhavan shares secret behind his amazing body transformation without exercise; says 'drink your food and chew your water'

Actor and filmmaker R Madhavan, known for his fit personality, recently revealed on social media the secret behind his impressive body transformation after gaining weight for his last directorial project, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. For his role as scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 2022 film, Madhavan underwent significant weight gain and later put in considerable effort to lose the extra kilos. Recently, the actor shared his diet plan with his fans on his social media handle.

R Madhavan shares his weight loss plan

Responding to a post expressing concern over his significant weight loss in just 21 days, R Madhavan detailed his fitness regime and diet. He revealed that he practiced intermittent fasting and increased his fluid intake during his weight loss journey. Additionally, he focused more on avoiding processed foods and having his final meal before 6:45 pm.

He wrote, "Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times (drink your food and chew your water) .. last meal at 6.45 pm (only cooked food -nothing raw AT ALL post 3 pm) .. early morning long walks and early night deep sleep (no screen time 90 min before bed) … plenty of fluids .. lots of green vegetables and food that is easily metabolized by your body and healthy. Nothing processed at all.ALL THE VERY BEST."

When Madhavan talked about his body transformation in Rocketry

In the video shared by the X user, R Madhavan discussed with Curly Tales his strategy for rapidly gaining and losing weight through applied kinesiology. He detailed his extensive research into effective methods for quick weight fluctuation.

Madhavan explained that his research led him to applied kinesiology, which helps identify how emotional states affect food intolerance at any given time. He recalled a period where he ate only cake for three months, causing his body to bloat significantly, making it difficult for him to bend down and tie his laces. After this phase, he switched to consuming only foods beneficial for his body without engaging in any exercise, running, surgery, or medication.

Meanwhile, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan's directorial debut, received the National Award for Best Feature Film. This biographical drama focuses on the life of former ISRO scientist S. Nambi Narayanan.

