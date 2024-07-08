EXCLUSIVE: Panchayat's Aasif Khan reveals fun story of hearing about Airpod first time from Anushka Sharma on Pari's set

Actor Aasif Khan got his due with the Panchayat series after years of doing character roles. One of them was his smallest stint in the 2018 movie Pari which starred Anushka Sharma in the lead. Recently while speaking exclusively on Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush YouTube channel, Aasif recalled a funny incident from Pari’s sets.

Aasif Khan recalls knowing about Airpods because of Anushka Sharma

When asked if he met Anushka Sharma during Paatal Lok, a series bankrolled by the actress’ production house, Aasif told us, “I met her before Pataal Lok. There was a film of her Pari where I had a brief role of barely 1.5 seconds. When we were shooting Pari, I heard the name of AirPods for the first time because of her.”

The Mirzapur actor continued, “So whenever there was a cut during her scenes, someone used to give her pods to put in and I used to wonder what is this that she is putting in her ears. So for the first time in my life, I saw AirPods with her.” However, Khan shared that he didn’t have much direct communication with the actress even during the filming of Paatal Lok.

On the work front, Aasif Khan will be next seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy Kakuda which will stream on Zee 5 from Nuly 12. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem in key roles. He further has several movies lined up including Section 108, Ishq Chakallas, Noorani Chehra, and The Virgin Tree. His last Panchayat 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

Anushka Sharma on the other hand has no fresh projects in hand and is awaiting the release of her long-awaited movie Chakda 'Xpress. A biopic of Jhulan Goswami, the movie that wrapped up in 2022 only has been written by Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Prosit Roy and bankrolled by Anushka’s brother under Clean Slate Film, the sports drama also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in key roles.

