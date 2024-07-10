Virat Kohli drops new PIC with T20 World Cup trophy; fans are weeping tears of joy for ‘G.O.A.T.’

“The celebrations must not stop”, a user said and we cannot agree more. The warm hug that the Indian cricket team gave to all of us with their T20I win is unparalleled and none of us have come out of that hangover of joy. Virat Kohli joining the bandwagon and keeping us fresh with the historic day, has shared a picture with the World Cup and it’s making our eyes look for tissues.

Virat Kohli shares new picture with the World Cup 2024

On his Instagram story, the seasoned cricketer shared a picture of him holding the coveted cup and smiling ear to ear. Virat, without any caption, simply added three emojis alongside: joined hands, red heart, and Indian flag. In no time, this picture has gone viral and gained a sea of reactions from netizens.

First, check out Virat Kohli’s latest picture with the World Cup:-

Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s new picture with the T20I World Cup

While several users unanimously wrote ‘G.O.A.T.’ for the picture, one user commented, “That’s a dream for Kohli and for us." Another added, “His passion and dedication are always inspiring! Every time he takes the field, he embodies the spirit and strength of India. Keep shining, Virat, and continue to make us proud!”

“Celebration rukna nahi chahiye,” a user quipped, who was joined by another Twitterati expressing, “He is celebrating like us, every day. King for a Reason.” Some felt Kohli was “a true legend inspiring millions, both on and off the field!” Another individual echoed, “Virat Kohli, an exemplary batsman, serves as a role model for juniors both on and off the field through his behavior and dedication.”

Virat Kohli’s note after winning the T20I World Cup

The 35-year-old shared three posts on his picture, one was dedicated to India’s winning moment, another for his wife Anushka Sharma’s constant support for him, and the third one featuring his team with India’s PM Narendra Modi. “I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU,” Virat wrote for the Chakda Xpress star.

