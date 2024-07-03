Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone poses in Viparita Karani mudra, reveals she does workout to ‘feel fit’ and not to ‘look good’; Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika Padukone is currently embracing the last trimester of her pregnancy with actor Ranveer Singh. The couple is due with their first child in September 2024. The Kalki 2989 AD actress has now shared a picture of herself posing in Viparita Karani mudra as she penned a long note on the ongoing self-care month.

Deepika Padukone's pregnancy tips

The soon-to-be-mom in her note wondered why there’s a need to celebrate ‘Self-Care Month’ when practicing simple acts of self-care every day is simple. Deepika said, “I love a good workout. I don’t work out to ‘look good’ but to ‘feel fit’.” While exercise has been part of the actress’ lifestyle for the longest time, she doesn’t see herself fitting in a certain kind of workout.

Deepika Padukone revealed that she usually practices a simple 5-minute routine every day even whether she works out or not. She shared, “It’s especially useful after a long flight or just to decompress.” This was followed by a description of Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose), a mudra she was captured doing in the picture.

What is Deepika Padukone-advocated Viparita Karani?

In Sanskrit, Viparita means inverted and Karani translates to in action. According to the actress herself, this active inversion position is also known as the restful inversion where one lays with their legs up against the wall. This helps with certain mental and physical health including calming the nervous system and strengthening immune health.

Deepika further revealed how this yoga asana helps when done during waking up or before sleeping at night. Further specifying its benefits during pregnancy, Deepika shared that Viparita Karani helps relieve aching muscles, joints, and swollen ankles and feet. It is also noted that it may also help in reducing the pressure on the lower back and feelings of heaviness and fatigue.

Pregnant women are advised to do it with the help of a bolster or cushion for support. Deepika by the end of her note also clarified that people with glaucoma and uncontrollable high blood pressure should not do this and it is always advisable to consult a yoga instructor before performing any asanas.

“Works like magic!” wrote Ranveer Singh under her wifey’s post.

