Deepika Padukone shares deets about her romantic vacay with Ranveer Singh on their 5th wedding anniversary

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in November, cherishing the bliss of being married for half a decade. They chose to travel to Belgium for their 5th-anniversary celebration, and pictures of them interacting with fans became widely popular on the internet. During a recent interview, Deepika shared details about this vacation.

Deepika Padukone opens up on her vacation with Ranveer Singh on 5th wedding anniversary

During a recent interaction with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone opened up on her vacation with her husband-actor Ranveer Singh on their fifth wedding anniversary recently. She mentioned that due to the influence of social media and the widespread reach of content, maintaining complete privacy during travel has become challenging.

However, they still succeeded in finding peaceful moments. Despite the lack of total anonymity, Deepika expressed that being recognized for their work abroad is always a positive and enjoyable experience. She said, “With social media and the way that content is trascending borders, it's no longer possible to be absolutely discreet when we travel. But we still managed to find quiet moments. Of course, no one is complaining if we get recognised overseas for our work. It's always nice.”

Deepika Padukone also shared insights into how her relationship with Ranveer Singh has developed over the years. She mentioned that observing the evolution of their relationship has been captivating and lovely. In the beginning, they were like two opposite poles, each with their own unique qualities. She added, “We’ve picked up each other’s traits, learnt from each other and grown together.”

Deepika stressed the importance of spending quality time as a couple and also emphasized the significance of bonding with their own parents and sisters. She highlighted the beauty of all eight of them coming together as a united group.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh drop romantic post on their 5th wedding anniversary

On November 15, last year, Ranveer Singh posted a delightful picture with his wife Deepika Padukone on his Instagram to commemorate their 5th wedding anniversary.

The love birds enjoyed their anniversary in Brussels. In the image, Deepika is giving Ranveer a kiss on the cheek. Both donned cozy outfits, capturing the moment against a backdrop of a river.

Sharing the post, Ranveer Singh captioned it, “5 of (infinite sign)! @deepikapadukone,” and added a string of red heart emojis.

About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in the upcoming cop film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. It is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024. Additionally, Ranveer is also gearing up for the third installment of Don.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand is gearing up to play Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the upcoming movie Fighter. This film marks her initial on-screen partnership with Hrithik Roshan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser of the movie garnered a highly positive reaction from the audience.

Furthermore, the actress is set to star in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, where she'll be sharing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she has The Intern in the pipeline, and reports suggest that it might commence filming later this year.

