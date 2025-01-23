Triptii Dimri BREAKS SILENCE on her ‘overtly sexualized’ image after Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘Arey it was a mistake but...’

Triptii Dimri garnered a significant amount of popularity after the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal due to bold scenes in the film. This was followed by her appearance in commercial mainstream movies like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actress during a recent interaction revealed that she remains undeterred by the judgment passed on to her for her choices and ‘overtly sexualized’ image.

While speaking with Forbes India, Triptii Dimri was asked about her ‘over-sexualized’ image after the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The actress who received massive backlash for the same stated that if she likes a character or a story, she wants to give it her 100 %. She expressed her belief in putting her best irrespective of whether it worked out or not.

She admitted that it won’t work for everybody, and one’s work won’t be liked by everybody. "There will be some people who like you and some who don’t. You can’t keep all that noise in mind," she said, further adding that one has to follow their heart. She emphasized doing things that one feels right by finding one's truth and what feels right at the moment.

"Tomorrow you may look back and see like arey it was a mistake but then in that moment you were truthful, and you believed in it so you know do it with full honesty," she further added. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress drew a comparison between Animal’s Zoya to Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video’s Vidya to highlight her efforts of playing different roles every time.

She noted Vidya was difficult to play for her as it involved comedy, which according to her is the "most difficult genre." The actress mentioned it was challenging for her to perform in front of brilliant actors like Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, and Tiku Talsania. However, she admitted to learning so much from the film.

On the professional front, Triptii is now busy with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is poised to release later this year on December 5, 2025.

