Deva Advance Booking Update: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's film sells 4,500 tickets in top chains for day 1

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next venture, Deva, very soon. The full-fledged advance booking of Deva was opened today, Wednesday, in the evening. Here's a look at its pre-sales so far.

Deva records 4.5K presales for the opening day

As per estimates, Deva has sold around 4,500 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day alone. The advance booking is so far slow; however, one must know that movies like Deva rely more on the spot booking than the advance sales.

However, a good pace in the advance sales can be expected tomorrow. The movie will likely sell around 15,000 to 25,000 tickets for the opening day.

Deva aims to take a decent start; relies on the quality of content

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, Deva is a neo-noir investigative action thriller presenting Shahid Kapoor in a gray shade. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Deva is expected to take a decent start. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the Shahid Kapoor starrer will open in the range of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore net at the Indian box office.

However, its opening day figure will heavily depend on spot bookings and walk-ins. If the movie manages to meet expectations, it will see an instant boost in sales. The movie will also have to face Sky Force, which might also attract an audience in its second weekend. It will be interesting to see how Deva performs at the box office.

Deva In Theaters

Deva is all set to hit the cinemas on January 31st, 2025. The action thriller will mark the return of Shahid Kapoor to the cinemas after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiya.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.