Deva Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor’s action-packed police avatar takes 'mafia' turn as he enters every 'lane, system and area' in film with Pooja Hegde

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their movie Deva. The teaser and the first song from the film have already created a lot of excitement among the audience. Now, the official trailer has been unveiled. It showcases Shahid’s action-packed police avatar taking a ‘mafia’ turn as enters every ‘lane, system, and area.’

Today, January 17, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Deva launched the trailer across their digital platforms. The 2-minute, 18-second trailer starts with a voiceover by Shahid Kapoor. He talks about someone entering their event and shooting their brother. He says, “Ab hum ghusenge, har uss gali mein, har uss system mein, har uss area mein jisko humne khula choda hua hai (Now we will enter every lane, every system, every area which we have left open).”

Then, the trailer shows a glimpse of Shahid’s cop look. However, he soon takes a crazy and aggressive turn, leading to an article being printed about him that asks, “Police or Mafia?” Actress Pooja Hegde is also featured in the trailer. A mix of high octane action sequences and dance numbers is also shown.

Watch the full trailer of the film here!

Netizens couldn’t keep calm over the trailer in the comments section on YouTube and conveyed their appreciation. One person said, “This is how you edit a trailer, giving a glimpse about movie/character which leaves people excited for the movie.”

A user stated, “Shahid kapoors crazy era is officially back this guy deserves more bangers like this,” while another wrote, “the presence of Shahid kapoor in this trailer literally gives me goosebumps. Without revealing much, the makers hyped me up. This is how to cut a trailer.excited for deva now.” Many others used red hearts and fire emojis to show their love for the Deva trailer.

Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, Deva stars Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. Deva is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025.

