Deva first song Bhasad Macha OUT: Shahid Kapoor sets dance floor on fire in energetic track; his chemistry with Pooja Hegde is cherry on cake

Deva is one of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood movies. Earlier, the teaser featuring Shahid Kapoor in his intense avatar piqued the excitement of the audience. Now, the first song from the film has been released. Shahid Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in the energetic track Bhasad Macha, and his chemistry with Pooja Hegde is like a cherry on the cake.

Today, January 11, 2025, the makers of Deva unveiled the first song from the film. Titled Bhasad Macha, the track has been sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri. The music is composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are by Raj Shekhar.

The music video of Bhasad Macha features Shahid Kapoor in his cop avatar. He is seen dancing to the quirky lyrics and the energetic beats at a wedding. On the other hand, looking stunning in a white lehenga, Pooja Hegde joins Shahid in the number. The song also offers a glimpse of their fun chemistry as they groove to the steps choreographed by Bosco Martis.

The solo portion of Shahid showcasing his moves amid the crowd’s cheers is totally the highlight of the song.

Watch the music video here!

Fans couldn’t control their excitement in the comments section of the music video. One person said, “After Dhaating Naach, Gandi Baat, vintage Shahid Kapoor is back with another banger,” while another wrote, “Fully energetic dance performance shahid bhai bhasad macha blockbuster loading.”

A user stated, “Mind-blowing Shahid and Pooja both are rocking it,” and another exclaimed, “I can feel this smile of Pooja Hegde." Many others left red hearts and fire emoticons.

Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the cast of Deva includes Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. Deva is set to arrive on January 31, 2025.

