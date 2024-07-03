Dhamaal director Indra Kumar on Shah Rukh Khan reinventing himself as action star: 'People had written him off'

Fondly known as the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan was on a four-year hiatus after his 2018 film, Zero, tanked at the box office. Post his series of flops, Shah Rukh reinvented himself as an action hero and made a solid comeback with Pathaan.

Director Indra Kumar recently shared his views on the importance of reinvention in Bollywood and how artists need to adapt to the changes in the industry.

Indra Kumar calls Shah Rukh Khan "hard-working"

In a recent podcast of Voices of Impact with Arjun Mirani, Indra Kumar spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's tough times and how he returned to the big screen as a new action star.

"He was the king of romance for so many years...He played a dwarf, for God’s sake! Nobody is as hard-working as he is. People had written him off, he had to reinvent himself in a new action avatar," Kumar said while stressing that SRK did everything he could.

Recalling his meeting with Shah Rukh, the filmmaker quoted the superstar saying, ‘Indu ji, I want to do action next, get me an action movie’."

The director admitted that he had his doubts about SRK working in an action film, however, the superstar proved him wrong, Kumar added.

Shah Rukh Khan, who entered Bollywood with his debut film, Deewana in 1992, has contributed to Hindi cinema for over three decades. Shah Rukh picked antagonist roles in his initial career in the industry. Remember Darr, Baazigar, and Anjaam?

Advertisement

His other notable works include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kal Ho Naa Ho. SRK also worked in movies like Dilwale, Fan, Raees, and Jab Harry Met Sejal. His last film before his long break was Anand L Rai's Zero.

Shah Rukh made special appearances in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, and Rocketery: The Nambi Effect. He made a cameo in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. In 2023, SRK returned as an action hero in Pathaan, followed by Jawan, and Dunki.

Shah Rukh will now be seen in a full-fledged actioner, The King, co-starring his daughter, actress Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: Juhi Chawla admits not wanting to attend KKR meetings at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; reveals she didn't like team's 1st uniform