Anant-Radhika Shubh Ashirwad: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty in contrasting ensembles prove that love and fashion go hand in hand

Dressing up shouldn't feel daunting, especially when you’ve got lots of celebrity inspiration from the Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities right at your fingertips. Now, with the knot tied, stars descend once again, this time to gather for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post-nuptial celebrations.

As celebrities stroll past the paparazzi, posing for pictures and delighting fashion lovers with the right fodder, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty find a way of staying in our thoughts long after they have walked past. United in tailored perfection, the duo showed up following the Indian formal memo, absolutely killing it.

Want to leave maximum impact with minimum effort? Embrace structured tailoring

When the invite says Indian formal, it's about replacing fluidity with structure, much like the bandhgala KL Rahul is wearing. It features clean cuts and perfect symmetry yet exudes a calm demeanor. The duo were both spotted in custom Anamika Khanna attire.

The Indian cricketer’s wife, Athiya Shetty, opted for a sharara paired with an old-school jacket-inspired kurta with power shoulders. Note how traditional silhouettes pay homage to heritage while contemporary elements create a polished look.

A face-snatching ponytail can be transformational. Shetty’s sleek hairdo is as easy to achieve as it is to take care of. See how it lifts her face, bringing attention to the glam, the jewelry, and the outfit in equal parts.

Complementing colors

While there are many noteworthy looks, it's the couples who command special attention. It requires extra effort when two individuals strive to present standalone looks while coordinating to create a memorable moment together.

The soft hue of Shetty’s outfit blends seamlessly with the sharp construction of her well-fitted garment, upping its visual score. Its counterpart in black spotlights her outfit while earning its own time in the spotlight.

A harmonious balance of colors is crucial for a couple's attire; it can make or break a look. Whether through matching ones of the same color palette or complementary contrasts—this couple understands its significance well. Their past looks, especially at the Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities, prove their impeccable sartorial matrimony. Here is exactly how:

For the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Athiya Shetty in a 20-year-old zardozi blouse and a vintage chikankari saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Alongside, KL Rahul in a classic chikankari kurta from the same label.

For the sangeet of the newlyweds

Athiya Shetty turned heads in a custom JADE by Monica and Karishma saree handcrafted with their signature zari, further adorned with 3D flowers on delicate scalloped lace. KL Rahul, in a Tarun Tahiliani kurta, sherwani, and trousers looked equally stylish.

