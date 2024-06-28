Sikandar: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer’s action director promises to make ‘fans go wild’; expresses gratitude

Sikandar is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The work on the film has begun, and the excitement among the audience is very high. Fans are hooked onto their social media platforms for every update about the film and a glimpse into the action that’s in store for them.

The action director of the movie recently took the opportunity to express his gratitude to filmmaker AR Murugadoss. He also promised to impress the fans with the action scenes.

Sikandar action director about working on the Salman Khan starrer movie

On June 27, action director Kevin Kumar, who is set to work on the upcoming film Sikandar, made a special post on Instagram. He said, “THANK YOU JESUS, SIKANDAR my next as action director, thank you @a.r.murugadoss sir for this opportunity for giving me the chance to prove myself on such a MASSive scale…”

Speaking about collaborating with Salman Khan, he added, “extremely honored to work with SALMAN KHAN sir.” He also expressed, “I WILL do my best to make fans go wild in the ACTION SEQUENCES.”

Have a look at the post here!

Fans extended a warm welcome to the action director and showcased their enthusiasm in the comments section. One person said, “Welcome in team sikandar bro,” while another wrote, “Super and great @kevinkumar_action ...Best wishes..”

Advertisement

A user requested, “Bro make Salman bhai entry scene as never seen before,” and many others congratulated him.

When Salman Khan officially announced Sikandar

Earlier in April 2024, on the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan took to Instagram to make the official announcement of Sikandar in the form of a treat to his followers. He shared the title card of the film and wrote in the caption, “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!”

Later, it was revealed that Rashmika Mandanna would be playing the female lead. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller is set to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s action film kicks off; Warda Nadiadwala drops PICS with AR Murugadoss from mahurat shot