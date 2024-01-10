Did you know Bobby Deol asked Anil Kapoor 'who is this director' as Sandeep Reddy Vanga delayed Animal script?

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking style gained attention after the success of his latest movie, Animal. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, has become a blockbuster. Surprisingly, the cast admitted they were unaware of the film's story until its premiere. Bobby Deol even felt anxious because Vanga took a long time to call him for the shoot, despite casting him in the role of Abrar Haque.

Bobby Deol had turned anxious as Sandeep Reddy Vanga made him wait for Animal's script

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, actor Manjot Singh, who portrayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor's overly devoted cousin in Animal, explained how even the main cast of the film had no idea about what was going on with the storyline. He mentioned that Anil Kapoor once shared an incident on set. He said, “Once, Anil (Kapoor) sir came on the set and told us that he met Bobby (Deol) sir in London, who asked him, ‘Who is this director? Why is he not starting the shoot with me? He has not even sent me the script yet. At least, he should send me the script'.”

He mentioned that it was then revealed that Bobby Deol had no lines in the movie. Surprisingly, Bobby himself wasn't aware for quite a while that he was portraying a character who doesn't speak.

Actor Amanjot Singh, who played Ranbir's cousin in Animal, mentioned that they learned over half of the movie's storyline when they saw it during the premiere. Actor Vikram Bakshi added, “This was not just for us. 95 percent of the cast also didn’t know it. So, there was no bias.”

More about the Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Animal is a gripping crime movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film narrates a complex tale full of violence and conflicts, primarily focusing on a difficult relationship between a father and son.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a vital role in exploring the complex connection between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, takes on the role of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna plays a crucial female character as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

