Did You Know Bobby Deol’s viral Jamal Kudu step in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was inspired by former's childhood? Find out truth

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal became a huge blockbuster, with Bobby Deol’s portrayal of the villain earning widespread praise. His viral dance move in Jamal Kudu became a major talking point. Bobby recently shared that the inspiration behind the step came from his childhood visits to Punjab, where he would watch men balance glasses and bottles on their heads while dancing to music at night. This memory sparked the viral dance move, which became one of the standout moments in the film.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Bobby Deol recalled filming a dance sequence for Animal. Initially hesitant, he told director Sandeep that he couldn't dance with a choreographer, so he simply started moving. However, the director interrupted, saying he didn’t want his usual style but wanted the character, Abrar, to have its own unique dance.

Unsure of how to approach it, Bobby turned to Saurabh Sachdeva, who played his brother in the film, for advice. As the latter demonstrated, something clicked within the Housefull 4 actor, and suddenly, a flood of memories from various moments in his life inspired him, leading to a breakthrough in the dance.

He added, "As a child, I used to go to Punjab during our summer and winter holidays. At night, the men would drink, and suddenly a music would play, and they would dance to it by putting glasses and bottles to their heads." Inspired by these memories, Bobby decided to give it a try.

Having done it countless times before, he never imagined his style would become a viral sensation. All he did was place a glass on his head and start dancing, and before he knew it, the move became a massive hit. He described the experience as nothing short of amazing.

Bobby Deol portrayed a mute character in Animal, delivering a fierce villain performance despite limited screen time. His striking physique and unique dance style also became a talking point.

Meanwhile, the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film's sequel, Animal Park, has already been announced, and Ranbir recently revealed that the series will be expanded into a trilogy.

