EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva says Animal star Ranbir Kapoor is ‘curious’; reveals he was shocked to know about Animal Park

The box office collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is proof of how much love the action-drama film is receiving. While Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri held the narrative well, actor Saurabh Sachdeva was also lauded for his acting as the anti-hero in the movie. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he shared how it was working with Ranbir. The actor also shared his reaction to knowing about Animal Park.

Saurabh Sachdeva’s character Abid in the movie Animal is hard to miss. With his skills, the actor managed to make cinephiles fall for him. Pinkvilla was recently in a candid chat with him wherein she spoke about the Ranbir Kapoor led movie and its upcoming sequel Animal Park.

Sharing what he thinks of his co-star Ranbir, he said, “He is beautiful. Jab bhi mai set pe hota tha, he was immediately on. In my view, I don’t know what his method is, he was not intellectualizing too much. His body moves before his mind and emotions move. So, I like those kinds of actors those whose body reacts first, and then their emotion and mind always follow. I was like ‘Wow’. I really admire him, obviously, I admire him as an actor but now more than that because of his curiosity for every character and every being.”

Further on, speaking about his one-on-one chat with the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor, he said that they have spoken at length about Saurabh’s way of being, how and what work he has done. “What is my acting method and what I have learned. He was so curious about it.”

Saurabh Sachdeva was shocked to know about Animal Park

During the end credits of the film, the makers gave hints about the sequel Animal Park. Sharing about it, the Jaane Jaan actor said that he got to know about it only when he saw the movie. “Mujhey pata bhi nahi k second part banega k nahi banega. I also was surprised to see that.” ‘What, this is what is happening!’ was his first reaction.

The acting coach further shared that he knew there was a scene but he didn’t know if they were going to stop there or if there was ‘Animal Part continues or coming soon’ at the end. “So, mujhey nahi pata tha. (So, I wasn’t aware). ‘Really, it’s happening? Okay, maybe'. So, I’m waiting for good news from the director or somebody calling me ‘Ah, let's do that’. But now I’m sitting there calmly and doing my other work,” he said adding that he was also shocked in the same manner after he did two parts of Sacred Games.

