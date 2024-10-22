Did You Know Manish Malhotra sold a lot of Bole Chudiyan lehenga after Kareena Kapoor wore it in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song? Recalls actress: ‘It’s been having…’

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most popular movies from commercial cinema in the last few decades. The family drama is cherished for its characters, dialogues, storyline, and costumes. We are talking about Kareena's peach-colored outfit from Bole Chudiyan which created quite a buzz in popular culture during the film's release. Did you know fashion designer Manish Malhotra sold a lot of Bole Chudiyan's 'lehenga' after Kareena wore it in K3G’s song? Bebo recalled that the outfit has been having its moment since then.

During the recent NDTV World Summit 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisced about her iconic outfit of Bole Chudiyan, the song from Karan Johar's directorial venture, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena dedicated its success to Manish Malhotra who designed her outfit.

"Leja Leja jo lehenga tha, I think Manish ne itne saare lehenge beche because people took to its color, the cut, the song (Manish sold a lot of outfits as people loved its color, cut, and track). It's been having its moment and I have been a part of that and I am really lucky," Kareena said at the event.

Kareena's costume comprised a peach blouse and palazzo that gave away the illusion of a fish-cut lehenga.

Earlier, at Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival, the actress spoke about watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham a lot of times. Kareena called herself a "fan" of the 2001 film and shared that she loves the idea of family, tradition, and warmth.

The K3G star also spoke about her character of Poo saying that she was "following Karan's instructions".

Bole Chudiyan, the iconic track from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also featured Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. Kareena was cast opposite Hrithik in K3G. SRK and Kajol were romantically paired in the film. Amitabh and Jaya were cast as SRK and Hrithik's on-screen parents.

The 2001 film also featured Rani Mukerji in an extended guest appearance.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders this year. Apart from K3G, Kareena is best known for movies like Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Tashan, Golmaal Returns, Chup Chup Ke and many more.

