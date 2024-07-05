K3G Deleted Scene: Prom banter ft Kareena Kapoor's Poo, Hrithik Roshan's Rohan that didn't make to final cut; Don't miss Abhishek's funny cameo

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, released in 2001 has become a staple movie for every Bollywood buff. The multi-starrer family drama movie boasted a dream cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

From Kareena's Poo to a fairy tale romance between Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul and Kajol’s Anjali; everything about this film has been remarkable. While there are so many aspects to be celebrated, but let’s take a look at one of the deleted scenes from the movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan’s special cameo and much more.

Kareena Kapoor's Poo and Hrithik Roshan's Rohan unmissable banter

A nearly 5:03 video begins with the filmmaker Karan Johar himself giving insights recalling how they were supposed to shoot this special montage sequence for the second half of the film. Though it was later chucked out from the film because of its length, Karan reveals he still finds the scene to be funny, as opposed to everyone else’s choice.

The scene begins with Rahul and Kajol along with their son, Krish (Jibraan Khan) strolling in the market. Up next, we see Hrithik Roshan’s Rohan approaching Poo. While Poo was expecting Rohan to ask her out for the prom night, he rather sought her suggestion for outfits for the event. The banter is unmissable as Rohan gives a savage response, “tumhare saath kaun jaana jaata hai (who wants to go with you)?,” leaving Poo visibly upset.

Watch the deleted scene here:

Abhishek Bachchan's cameo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

After facing rejection from Rohan, we witness a delightful cameo of Abhishek Bachchan. In the scene, even without listening to him, Poo in heat of the moment tells him, “Who are you? Main tumhare saath prom pe nahin aana chahti (I don’t want to come with you to the prom),” and little did she expects the response, “Hey, tumhare saath bhi kaun jana chahta hai, main toh time puchne aaya tha (who wants to go with you either? I just came to ask you the time),” leaving her even more pissed off.

Further, we get a glimpse of Krish asking for a bite of burger, only to hear a clear “no” from his friend. The special montage further features Rahul and Anjali in the middle of a hilarious argument as they exit a shopping mall. It is then they bump into the iconic Mrs. Sprightly, who introduces them to her two more friends.

What makes Kareena Kapoor's Poo slap Hrithik Roshan's Rohan

Well, even at this point, the inner urge of Chandi Chowk’s Anjali gets triggered upon being taunted as “Indian family” as she hits back, “Ae buddhi Indian Indian kya kar rahi hai han? Cricket khelna aata to nahin (Hey you oldie, what Indian Indian? you guys don’t even know how to play cricket), we won, you lost.”

While Rahul somehow avoids the ugly fight, Poo takes her sister to the mall to help her in shopping. Meanwhile, Rohan and Rahul also unite.

What adds to the fantastic banter is when Poo tries a stunning silver dress with a matching purse, with real high hopes she asks Rohan, “Kaisi lag rahi hoon main (How am I looking)?” and Rohan gives him her taste of medicine replying, “Jo bhi pehnogi, stupid lagogi (whatever you wear, you will end up look stupid)!”

This makes Poo angered, who slaps Rohan in return. Additionally, the banter concludes with Anjali slapping Rahul for making fun of her.

How did you like this deleted scene? Do you think this sequence should’ve made it to the final edit?

