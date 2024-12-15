Did you know Raj Kapoor used to share his most expensive alcohol with Boney Kapoor? Find out when he quit drinking

Raj Kapoor was one of the most successful actors and filmmakers in Bollywood, with a career spanning over five decades. Recently, film producer Boney Kapoor recalled how the veteran actor used to share his most expensive alcohol with him as they shared a great camaraderie. Moreover, Boney revealed that Raj Kapoor used to quit drinking during the post-production stages of his films till the final copy was made.

In a new interview with SCREEN, Boney Kapoor, who has produced films like Salman Khan starrer Wanted and No Entry, shared details about his warm bond with Raj Kapoor.

The film producer closely witnessed the phase when the actor's dream project, Mera Naam Joker, which was close to his heart, failed to impress the audience at its release. Although, later, it became popular.

Recalling the phase when the film didn't do well, Boney shared that Raj Kapoor gave up alcohol and re-edited the film following his rule to not drink during the post-production stage of his films.

"A person who was so fond of drinking, he used to give it up when the film was in its final stage. He never used to touch alcohol during that period till the copy was out. The entire post-production period used to go without him drinking, he shared.

However, it was a personal choice of the Sangam actor, who was passionate about filmmaking. Despite this, Raj Kapoor had a generous nature and shared his alcohol with Boney, who said, "I was the privileged one who he used to share his most expensive alcohol with, so I know about this really well."

The Wanted producer shared that Raj Kapoor was more than a mentor to him and that they had a close bond. As a result, he couldn't gather the courage to visit his hero in the ICU before he passed away in

Recently, Boney Kapoor also attended Raj Kapoor's birth centenary celebration in Mumbai, which the Kapoor family organized. To celebrate the occasion, a special event was organized where 10 iconic films of the the legendary actor were screed across 40 cities of the country at 135 screens.

